1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

