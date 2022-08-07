1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

