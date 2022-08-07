First Alert: Tracking scattered rain and storms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has been another warm day. Highs warmed into the 90s with the humid factor remaining in place. Showers and storms have been widely scattered again this afternoon, all thanks to the heat and humidity. A few storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

We will keep with a lingering shower or storm into the early nighttime hours. Lows tonight will hover in the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and light to calm winds.

The weather pattern remains rather active for the work and back to school week ahead. While rain chances remain in the forecast each day, it will not be a total washout across Central and South Alabama.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we are forecasting afternoon highs in lower 90s. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the muggy factor remaining high. Scattered to isolated rain and and storm chances are in the forecast to start the week, mainly forming in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows during this period of time will hover in the 70s.

As we approach late week into the start of next weekend, forecast models are hinting at a weak cold front dropping south into the region. That front looks to be the culprit of our rain and thunderstorm chances remaining in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Expect widely scattered rain and storms to continue for the end of the week and linger into the start of next weekend.

Temperatures continue to trend down as we move towards Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will again hover in the 70s.

As we push towards next weekend, that aforementioned front is forecasted to slide south of the region. If that forecast holds, it will mean a bit lower rain chances for the weekend with afternoon highs hovering right around 90 degrees and overnight lows in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet no more. The National Hurricane Center is watching for potential tropical development off the coast of Africa in the next 5 days. The area has a 40% or medium chance for development, it is something worth watching as we approach the average peak of Hurricane Season, which is September 10th.

