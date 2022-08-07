Advertise
Man, woman dead in shooting and fire in Mobile(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman are dead after a shooting and fire on Osage Street in Mobile.

Firefighters arrived at a house around 7:40 a.m. Sunday to find a 33-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and severe burns. She was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Also at the home, crews found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Once they put out the fire, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the SUV.

A relative of one of the victim said off-camera the two victims were in a relationship.

The victims have not been identified. No other details about the case have been released.

