Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Here’s the rest of the Top 25, in order: Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oregon, North Carolina State, Michigan State, USC, Pitt, Miami, Texas (1), Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Houston.

