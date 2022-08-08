Advertise
Coaches preview: Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk

By Rosie Langello
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach.

For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature cornhole, biking eating a local barbecue spot and some heartfelt stories as well.

Monday’s story features Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk.

