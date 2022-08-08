Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dept. of Public Health reports 19 monkeypox cases in Alabama

(WABI)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 19 cases of monkeypox in Alabama as of August 8, 2022.

Officials say more cases are expected as testing increases.

The ADPH continues to respond to additional cases while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We’re told each case of monkeypox is investigated by the ADPH to provide education regarding isolation and treatment in addition to helping identify contacts who might benefit from a vaccine.

The state confirms 1,271 doses of the Jynneos vaccine have been received and another 4,600 doses are expected to be delivered soon. Because of limited vaccine availability, the ADPH says the general public does not need to take the vaccine unless they are a contact to a case or have other risk factors.

The ADPH says anyone can be infected with monkeypox.

The CDC lists the following ways monkeypox can be spread:

· Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

· Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex

· Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox

· Being scratched or bitten by an infected animal

For additional information from the ADPH about monkeypox, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say
File image
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary
Colin Dean remains in the Autauga County Jail.
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

Latest News

Study: PPE highly effective.
UAB: Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
The mental health leader said bullying is a prevalent problem.
Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season
Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of...
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule