Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit.((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say
File image
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary
Colin Dean remains in the Autauga County Jail.
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

Latest News

FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
New goals for the Lowndes County School District as they start a new school year
Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools
Shakeisar Peavy
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika
Back to class for Pike County students
Back to class for Pike County students