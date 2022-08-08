Advertise
Grand Bay woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Amanda Carroll
Amanda Carroll(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search is over for a wanted suspect.

Amanda Carroll, 34, is accused of serious charges involving a sexual abuse incident that happened last year. Carroll is facing charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.

She is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two-children under the age of 12 who are known to her.

Carroll has a bond hearing set for today.

Decarius Evans is booked in Mobile County Metro Jail for several of the same charges. In addition to rape and distributing drugs to a child, Evans was already in jail on domestic violence charges since June of last year.

Decarius Evans
Decarius Evans(Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

