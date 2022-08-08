Advertise
Human remains found in Wicksburg

(WSAW)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg.

Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022.

At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming from a motor vehicle accident. He was also an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Someone passing through the area reported seeing a human bone in an empty lot near the intersection of Hwy. 123 and US 84.

Houston County deputies and Sherriff Donald Valenza were called to the scene to investigate.

Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

