Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama.

Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.

“The expansion will allow us to double our impact in saving last-day dogs from euthanasia by increasing our capacity to a facility where our rescue efforts are desperately needed,” Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons said. “Together, we can make a difference in ending dog homelessness and saving more lives with the help of Shorter, Alabama’s resourceful community.”

The Macon County location will be named “Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Alabama” and will serve as the sister site to the Palm Beach County, Florida location.

The facility, according to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, has 16 kennels and several other structures that will be renovated before its grand opening.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said the rising costs of everything from fuel to food make the opening of the facility in Alabama even more critical.

“Many shelters are severely overcrowded, resulting in a record euthanasia rate for these former family pets. This new campus will allow Big Dog Ranch Rescue to double its impact by eventually saving 10,000 dogs each year,” the group said in a release.

The facility is set to open its first buildings in September. For more information about Big Dog Rescue or how you can help, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

