Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula.

Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County.

The factory currently produces over 9 million latex gloves a month, and that’s just from one machine.

Three more machines the size of a football field are expected to be up and running as they ramp up production. The minimum wage in Alabama is $7.25 an hour, but these jobs pay $14 and above.

Medical Industries of the Americas runs the plant that will produce natural rubber products, including latex gloves, condoms, hot & cold packs, surgical scalpels, and skin marking pens at the 15-acre site in the Eufaula Industrial Park.

Alabama Senator Bill Beasley pushed the button for the official start of production.

“We created jobs in Eufaula and Barbour County. That’s the most important thing we’re doing today,” said Beasley.

General Manager Patrick Daniel said it was a juggling act to get the machine to run correctly.

“All of our people who did that we are very thankful for because it brought us to this point where we are today, where we can start production,” said Daniel.

“Get this production underway and get the jobs going, and jobs create payroll,” said Beasley.

Daniel says latex gloves are needed at an all-time high with COVID cases still increasing and now the recent outbreak of monkeypox.

“There is a big need for gloves across the nation and around the world. These jobs mean the world to people at a time where unemployment rates are so low they look for that comfort,” said Daniel.

Daniel says after they fill all positions needed for this machine, they will continue to hire for the remaining three machines.

The company plans to expand its manufacturing capacity and offer more products in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Latest News

Body camera video shows man's scuffle with Thomasville police
Exclusive video shows US Marshals wrestle with wanted suspect in Thomasville
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
Search warrant leads police to drug bust in Montgomery
Search warrant leads police to drug bust in Montgomery