Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula.

Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County.

The factory currently produces over 9 million latex gloves a month, and that’s just from one machine.

Three more machines the size of a football field are expected to be up and running as they ramp up production. The minimum wage in Alabama is $7.25 an hour, but these jobs pay $14 and above.

Medical Industries of the Americas runs the plant that will produce natural rubber products, including latex gloves, condoms, hot & cold packs, surgical scalpels, and skin marking pens at the 15-acre site in the Eufaula Industrial Park.

Alabama Senator Bill Beasley pushed the button for the official start of production.

“We created jobs in Eufaula and Barbour County. That’s the most important thing we’re doing today,” said Beasley.

General Manager Patrick Daniel said it was a juggling act to get the machine to run correctly.

“All of our people who did that we are very thankful for because it brought us to this point where we are today, where we can start production,” said Daniel.

“Get this production underway and get the jobs going, and jobs create payroll,” said Beasley.

Daniel says latex gloves are needed at an all-time high with COVID cases still increasing and now the recent outbreak of monkeypox.

“There is a big need for gloves across the nation and around the world. These jobs mean the world to people at a time where unemployment rates are so low they look for that comfort,” said Daniel.

Daniel says after they fill all positions needed for this machine, they will continue to hire for the remaining three machines.

The company plans to expand its manufacturing capacity and offer more products in the future.

