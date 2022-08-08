Advertise
Lee Co. deputies investigating after man found dead on Lee Rd. 705 in Opelika

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Lee Road 705 in Opelika.

According to officials, on Monday morning, August 8, at approximately 12:57 a.m., Lee County deputies received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705 in Opelika.

Deputies made entry into the residence and located a 33-year-old male who had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive and Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155.

