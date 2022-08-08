Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Google Maps, the shooting scene is located off of Mt. Meigs Road.

Coleman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including the man’s identity or any suspects, was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.