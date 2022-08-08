Mobile man sentenced to life without parole for hog-tying, killing mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of hog-tying and suffocating his mother to death and then burying the body in Baldwin County will go to prison for the rest of his life, a judge ruled Monday.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York granted the prosecution request for the sentence, which will not include the possibility of parole. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, who prosecuted Clarke Raines personally, said she was “extremely pleased” by the judge’s decision.

Rich reminded the judge of testimony indicating that Raines in March 2017 asphyxiated Kay Raines from the front. She said that was significant because it demonstrates the defendant’s complete lack of regard for life.

“Clarke Raines killed his mother,” Rich said in the courtroom. “And not only did he kill her, he watched her die. And then he buried her in a shallow grave – face down.”

According to testimony at trial, a neighbor reported the 68-year-old woman missing after she did not return from a casino outing in Biloxi. When Clarke Raines began using the woman’s credit cards, they became suspicious, according to testimony. Police testified that they put a tracking device in the 39-year-old suspect’s car and followed him to a spot on Alabama 225 north of Bay Minette where the found the victim’s body, still clothed in the outfit she was wearing in Biloxi.

Deputy Public Defender Richard Foreman declined to comment outside the courtroom. Inside, he recited a long list of prior diagnoses of substance abuse and mental illness that his client has struggled with over the years.

“If he can get that under control, he can be successful,” he said.

Foreman also downplayed his client criminal record, which includes arrests dating to 1999 and four prior felony convictions.

“None of them are violent offenses,” he said. “They’re property crimes. … I don’t think life without parole is the appropriate sentence.”

Rich said Raines has felt “entitled” his whole life.

“Not one time did he show any emotion. … We truly believe that if Clarke Raines were to ever get out, he would commit murder again,” she said.

Rich told FOX10 News that the defendant appears to have been enraged. that his mother spent the inheritance from her husband.

“But we always argued, that was her money,” she said. “Her husband left her that inheritance, and it was hers to rightfully spend. It was not his. He did not leave it to his only son. He left it to her, and so she could do whatever she wanted to with that money.”

In addition to the life sentence, York sentenced Raines to the 10-year maximum prison term for each of a dozen counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, to be served at the same time her serves in murder sentencing.

