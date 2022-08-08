Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case.

Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery.

The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say.

According to court records, the incident happened at the Budget Inn. White and a co-defendant robbed the victim at gunpoint and stole the keys to his vehicle.

Police say White was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken into custody on Friday by United States Marshals. She has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say
File image
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary
Colin Dean remains in the Autauga County Jail.
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

Latest News

Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey will join WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts...
TONIGHT: WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
Earth broke record for shortest day in June