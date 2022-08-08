Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case.

Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery.

The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say.

According to court records, the incident happened at the Budget Inn. White and a co-defendant robbed the victim at gunpoint and stole the keys to his vehicle.

Police say White was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken into custody on Friday by United States Marshals. She has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.