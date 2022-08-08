Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police gave an update into an ongoing drug investigation in the city, an operation with which they’re partnering with federal agencies to go after dealers.

At a news conference, Capt. Ronald Dorsey, who oversees special operations, gave an update on a drug bust from Friday night. He said officers executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in the 2600 of East Fifth Street around 7 p.m.

Details were limited due to the ongoing investigation, but Dorsey said they seized 39 grams of fentanyl, 26 pounds of marijuana, 312 grams of crack rock cocaine, 311 grams of power cocaine, 126 various pharmaceutical pills, 13 homemade pills and assorted drug paraphernalia, all with an estimated street value of $85,000.

Dorsey said they also seized seven pistols and a stolen AR-15, as well as more than $23,000 in cash.

The captain spoke of the dangers the dangers these drugs pose, saying his team has encountered numerous overdoses, including fatal ones.

“Our goal is to find the dealers who’s responsible for causing these overdoes and put them in jail. And we want to do it at the highest level. That’s why the chief, the mayor have talked about our federal partnership. And we will do our very best at doing that,” Dorsey said.

Some of those federal agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said there have been eight arrests in this case so far, with more expected. The names and charges were not released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say
File image
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary
Colin Dean remains in the Autauga County Jail.
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

Latest News

Dept. of Public Health reports 19 monkeypox cases in Alabama
Study: PPE highly effective.
UAB: Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
UA athletics director speaks Montgomery Rotary Club
UA athletics director speaks Montgomery Rotary Club
White House correspondent talks latest Senate legislation
White House correspondent talks latest Senate legislation