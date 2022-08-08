Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police gave an update into an ongoing drug investigation in the city, an operation with which they’re partnering with federal agencies to go after dealers.

At a news conference, Capt. Ronald Dorsey, who oversees special operations, gave an update on a drug bust from Friday night. He said officers executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in the 2600 of East Fifth Street around 7 p.m.

Details were limited due to the ongoing investigation, but Dorsey said they seized 39 grams of fentanyl, 26 pounds of marijuana, 312 grams of crack rock cocaine, 311 grams of power cocaine, 126 various pharmaceutical pills, 13 homemade pills and assorted drug paraphernalia, all with an estimated street value of $85,000.

Dorsey said they also seized seven pistols and a stolen AR-15, as well as more than $23,000 in cash.

The captain spoke of the dangers the dangers these drugs pose, saying his team has encountered numerous overdoses, including fatal ones.

“Our goal is to find the dealers who’s responsible for causing these overdoes and put them in jail. And we want to do it at the highest level. That’s why the chief, the mayor have talked about our federal partnership. And we will do our very best at doing that,” Dorsey said.

Some of those federal agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said there have been eight arrests in this case so far, with more expected. The names and charges were not released.

