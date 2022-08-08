Advertise
Scattered thunderstorms continuing

40-60% coverage each afternoon through the workweek
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second week of August. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours.

Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50% through Friday. So no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet at least a time or two over the course of the week.

Hit or miss storms are likely each day this week.
Hit or miss storms are likely each day this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Like yesterday, any storms that develop could turn strong to severe with damaging wind, small hail, torrential rainfall, and vivid lightning. Severe weather will certainly not be the norm though.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and muggy. Daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are expected this week.
Scattered showers and storms are expected this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of when it’s not raining...the upcoming weekend does look drier with 20% to 30% coverage of rain and storms. So make those mid-August outdoor weekend plans!

The tropics remain quiet close to home, but an area in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for potential development this week.

It likely stays weak, if it develops at all. Regardless of what happens with it, there will be no impacts in the Gulf of Mexico.

