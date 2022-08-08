Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
File image
Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash
Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say
Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery.
Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalism, burglary
Colin Dean remains in the Autauga County Jail.
Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

Latest News

In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
Police combat violent crime as ranks shrink
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save from euthanasia
Amanda Carroll
Grand Bay woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges