Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and staff at Lowndes County Public Schools started the new school year Monday, August 8 eager to achieve new goals.

“Number one is that children are reading on grade level course we want all children to be proficient in reading and math,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said.

Burroughs mentioned schools are implementing more intervention plans to catch up on learning loss due to COVID-19, saying they added more personnel to specifically address those needs through “pull-outs for those who have deficits” and use programs such as “Read 180″.

Fort Deposit Elementary School Principal Latonya Love said she also hopes to implement more hands-on learning because she believes students learn best that way.

“With COVID, we were limited,” Love said. “Now that things are beginning to open up they can use their hands more, they can get out more we can go explore more.”

Love added students will still be required to wear a mask and continue handwashing and limited contact.

Lowndes County Schools now have metal detectors at the front entrance of the schools that everyone must go through before being allowed entry.

Love mentioned staff will wear necklaces with a button that can be used to alert law enforcement and administration in the event of an emergency.

