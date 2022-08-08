Advertise
TONIGHT: WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As school starts back, we know parents have a lot of questions. So WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the state’s school superintendent to host a live discussion tonight.

WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts will be speaking live with State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on a variety of topics including those related to back to school, safety, COVID concerns, parents’ concerns and more!

Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey will join WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts for a special, live discussion Monday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

You can watch this live discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in a variety of places.

We’ll stream it live to our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile app, on WSFA+ (found on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV), on Facebook Live, and right here on this story!

If you’re watching via Facebook Live, feel free to drop a question for Dr. Mackey in the comments and we’ll read through some of them during the broadcast!

