TONIGHT: WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As school starts back, we know parents have a lot of questions. So WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the state’s school superintendent to host a live discussion tonight.
WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts will be speaking live with State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on a variety of topics including those related to back to school, safety, COVID concerns, parents’ concerns and more!
You can watch this live discussion starting at 5:30 p.m. in a variety of places.
We’ll stream it live to our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile app, on WSFA+ (found on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV), on Facebook Live, and right here on this story!
If you’re watching via Facebook Live, feel free to drop a question for Dr. Mackey in the comments and we’ll read through some of them during the broadcast!
