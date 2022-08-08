Tuscaloosa mayor meets with county commissioners on Saban Center, events center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox won the city council’s support to build a new event center.

Recently, he met with other elected officials to update them on how it could benefit surrounding areas as well.

Mayor Maddox met with the Tuscaloosa County Commission to move forward with plans for the Saban Discovery Center and an event center. He says the city was not in the position to get input from Tuscaloosa County until city leaders decided to move forward.

Maddox feels the city is in a competition with other parts of the nation when it comes to developing an “experience economy” that can recruit people to the community and add to the quality of life in Tuscaloosa.

The mayor said an event center built next to the Saban Discovery Center on the property where the Tuscaloosa News building currently sits could accomplish that. Both facilities be built on the same property where the Tuscaloosa News building sits now.

The Saban Discovery Center is a concept that’ll include a wide range of topics such as science, technology and the arts for children. Maddox explained to Tuscaloosa County commissioners how an event center could host athletic events, large gatherings and work in conjunction with the Saban Center.

“Well every successful economic venture we’ve had in Tuscaloosa County has been a partnership between Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County. So it only makes sense to go back to a formula that works. But the first step really is just informational,” Maddox said.

The Mayor could visit the Tuscaloosa County Commission again once designs for the event center are finalized. In the future, county commissioners could be asked to contribute financially to both projects under consideration.

