WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”

Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile app, on WSFA+ (found on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV), on Facebook Live, and at the top of this story!

The news conference will be broadcast from the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, located on Congressman W.L. Dickinson Drive.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

