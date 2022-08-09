Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax...
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.(MGN Online / Novavax, Inc.)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to the ADPH, 5,000 of those doses will be sent to county health departments throughout the state. The vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be available for people 18 years and older.

The vaccine is a two-dose primary series that will be given three to eight weeks apart. A third primary dose is not authorized at this time and the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

The most common side effect during trials was pain at the site of injection. Side effects within the first seven days of getting the vaccine are common, but they are mostly mild and only last a few days.

To get more information about COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Latest News

Dense Fog over West Alabama
As schools go back, it’s important to remember fog safety
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
Storm shelter coming to the Beauregard area