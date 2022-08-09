Advertise
Advanced Product Solutions To Expand In Dothan and Columbia, Alabama

Advanced Product Solutions To Expand In Dothan and Columbia, Alabama
The company, Advanced Product Solutions, will anchor GRI’s family of companies in the manufacturing of engineered fabrics, personal protective equipment and injection molded medical products in the United States.(Source: Governor's Office)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GRI-APS (Advanced Product Solutions) announced today that it will be creating 100 new jobs in Dothan and 10 new jobs in Columbia.

Advanced Product Solutions will also be expanding its operations to Columbia where it will be investing more than $1.8 million which will include a significant focus on sterilization of medical products.

In Dothan, Advanced Product Solutions will be able to focus more on its medical production lines, focusing largely on the human and animal health markets. “These growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions represent a significant development for the Wiregrass region,” stated Greg Canfield, Alabama Department of Commerce secretary. “This expansion will enhance the domestic production of critically needed products for customers in Alabama and the nation, while also solidifying the GRI-APS presence in the Wiregrass.”

Town of Columbia Mayor Cas Haddock added, “The GRI-APS project in Columbia is a breath of fresh air to this community. We are grateful they chose Columbia for this sophisticated operation.”

In a combined statement, the City of Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said, “GRI-APS has been incredible examples of community business partners, and we are thankful for their continued investment in Dothan and Houston County.”

According to Mark Fellows, GRI-APS vice president, the additional 110 jobs will ramp up over the next 90 days. The project is supported by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Industrial Development Training, Southeast AlabamaWorks, City of Dothan, Houston County, Town of Columbia, Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Dothan Utilities, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Southeast Gas and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Grow Dothan economic development team.

For more information on GRI-APS, visit www.gri-aps.com or email ajohnson@orex.com or mfellows@gri-eti.com.

To apply for a job with Advanced Products Solutions, visit https://careers.aidt.edu/us/en/job/24630/assembler.



