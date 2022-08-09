Coaches preview: UWA football coach Brett Gilliland

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach.

For the next five nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature cornhole, biking, eating at a local barbecue spot and some heartfelt stories, as well!

Tuesday’s story features UWA football coach Brett Gilliland.

