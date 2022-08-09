Advertise
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire

A fire postponed classes at Brighton School Tuesday.
A fire postponed classes at Brighton School Tuesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students.

Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school.

Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students and faculty can return.

