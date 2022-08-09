Advertise
Kia recalls sedans because plates in ceiling can come loose

The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain...
The Kia logo is displayed in this photo from Aug. 16, 2014. Kia issued a recall for certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedan, reporting plates from the ceiling can come loose and fall.(James Case / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling nearly 260,000 older midsize cars in the U.S. because plates in the ceiling can come loose if the side curtain air bags inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans. The automaker says headliner plates on both sides of the cars may not be secured properly and could detach and hit drivers or passengers.

Kia says it has one report of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima.

Kia says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that dealers will put industrial-grade tape over the plates to help secure them.

Notification letters will be sent Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

