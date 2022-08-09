Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.

MCSO says the location is well lit and under 24-hour recorded surveillance. Transactions, child drop-offs and legal interactions are permitted. No firearm or weapon exchanges are allowed.

When buying or selling online items, the MCSO encourages citizens to:

Always meet the buyer or seller in an area that is populated, well lit, and preferably at a law enforcement safe exchange zone.

If possible, take someone with you, or let someone know of your whereabouts.

Inform the buyer/seller you will not be alone.

Never give out personal or financial information.

Trust your instincts ─if it sounds like a scam or too good to be true, it probably is.

Anchor and Reporter Bethany Davis will share more details about the Safe Exchange Zone Thursday during Today in Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.