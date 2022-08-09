Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.

MCSO says the location is well lit and under 24-hour recorded surveillance. Transactions, child drop-offs and legal interactions are permitted. No firearm or weapon exchanges are allowed.

When buying or selling online items, the MCSO encourages citizens to:

  • Always meet the buyer or seller in an area that is populated, well lit, and preferably at a law enforcement safe exchange zone.
  • If possible, take someone with you, or let someone know of your whereabouts.
  • Inform the buyer/seller you will not be alone.
  • Never give out personal or financial information.
  • Trust your instincts ─if it sounds like a scam or too good to be true, it probably is.

Anchor and Reporter Bethany Davis will share more details about the Safe Exchange Zone Thursday during Today in Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Latest News

Fog development, safety in Alabama
Fog development, safety in Alabama
Carmen Moore-Zeigler sworn in as Montgomery County Commissioner
Carmen Moore-Zeigler sworn in as Montgomery County Commissioner
Dense Fog over West Alabama
As schools go back, it’s important to remember fog safety
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders