MPS begins new school year under new leadership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big day for students, parents, and educators here in Montgomery. Tuesday marked the first day of school for Montgomery Public Schools.

The school system is kicking off this new school year under new leadership. New Superintendent Melvin Brown is eager to get students back in the classroom to begin learning.

The new motto for the district is MPS Rising and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming year.

As students walk the halls of Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School you can feel the excitement.

“We’ve gotten a lot of fun traditions that we do around here. All the seniors have painted our cars and we’ve got crowns we’ve been wearing around school that we decorated together,” said Molly Mitchell, a senior at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School.

After two years of navigating a pandemic, parents say they are ready for their children to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“Our school is filled with students that are smiling and glad to be back together engaging with each other. It’s a complete refresh that I think is energizing,” said Elizabeth Lawlor, PTSA Officer at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School.

April Lee, principal of Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School says they’ve prepared all summer long to make this year a success.

“This is the bridge to college and career. Our goal here is to prepare them for their future,” said Lee.

And keeping students first is a top priority for the new superintendent.

“Those are the things we want to see right up front, building relationships with kids and making sure we’re able to deal with their social-emotional issues and things of that nature as soon as they come in the doors,” said Brown.

He says he is most excited about changing MPS classroom environments to a 21st-century learning model.

“Also, I want our staff to understand risk-taking is a good thing, getting in classrooms and trying new and different innovations, new and different ideas and concepts, new pedagogy, that’s a good thing,” he said.

Brown’s plan for the first 100 days is expected to roll out next week.

