Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rain, storms & downpours all week

Medium to high coverage through Friday
High rain and storm chances
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the rest of the workweek. Scattered to even numerous showers, downpours and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours.

Scattered PM showers and storms will develop today.
Scattered PM showers and storms will develop today.(WSFA 12 News)

Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50-60% through Friday. So no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet over the course of the week.

Any storms that develop could turn strong to marginally severe with high to damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rainfall, and vivid lightning. Severe weather will certainly not be the norm.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this week.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this week.(WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and muggy. Daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. It’s possible a few locations see mid-90s a time or two if they dodge the rain on a given day.

Speaking of when it’s not raining...the upcoming weekend still looks drier with 30% coverage of rain and storms on Saturday and even lower chances for Sunday. So make those mid-August outdoor weekend plans!

A few showers and storms are possible Saturday.
A few showers and storms are possible Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

The tropics remain quiet close to home, but an area in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for potential development this week. It likely stays weak, if it develops at all. Regardless of what happens with it, there will be no impacts in the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Latest News

High rain and storm chances
High rain and storm chances
Josh's Monday night forecast
Josh's Monday night forecast
Josh's Monday evening forecast
Josh's Monday evening forecast
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky