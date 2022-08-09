As schools go back, it’s important to remember fog safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog may not exactly be the first weather phenomenon you think of when the word “impactful” comes to mind. I’m not arguing that it is the most dangerous type of weather, but it certainly should not be overlooked.

Fog causes crashes that can turn deadly each and every year across the U.S. Alabama, of course, is no exception to that.

Fog happens quite often in Alabama, and it can be dangerous to drive in. (WSFA 12 News)

It may not be foggy every morning, but Alabama gets its fair share of foggy starts. Of those foggy starts about 20-30 of them are considered “heavily foggy.” It doesn’t matter if it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter. Fog can develop at any time throughout the year.

With schools being back in session it’s even more important to treat fog seriously when it does develop. Not just for your safety, but for the safety of everyone else on the roads -- including kids walking on or near streets.

Allow extra time and increase your following distance when fog is either present in your neighborhood or where you are heading. Use low beam headlights, avoid high beams at all costs and never use cruise control in fog. Be aware that visibilities can and do change quite a bit over short distances on foggy mornings. If it becomes to dangerous to drive safely, it’s suggested that you pull over and turn on the hazards.

If you are looking for ways to know whether or not a morning will be foggy there are things to look for in a weather forecast. If the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team doesn’t specifically identify fog in the forecast, here are things to look for:

Temperatures and dew points being identical at night

Clear skies and calm wind

Light southerly wind during the cold season

Rain that falls on the previous day

