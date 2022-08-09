Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

The next phase of the war will be won or lost in trenches along many hundreds of miles of front line in eastern Ukraine. (CNN)
By SUSIE BLANN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 23 others were wounded by Russian shelling in 24 hours, including an attack not far from a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, the office of Ukraine’s president reported Tuesday.

The Russians fired over 120 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers at the southern town of Nikopol, which is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. Several apartment buildings and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.

Ukraine and Russia accused each other in recent days of shelling the nuclear plant, which is the largest one in Europe, and increasing the risks of a nuclear accident.

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, which at the time was a Soviet republic. He called for new sanctions against Russia “for creating the threat” of another nuclear disaster.

“We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail - about the shelling and mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP facilities,” Zelenskyy said. “Russia will not pay attention to words and concerns. ... The Chernobyl disaster is an explosion in one reactor; the Zaporizhzhia NPP is six power units.”

The Kremlin claimed Monday that Ukraine’s military was attacking the plant and urged Western powers to force Kyiv to stop the activity.

A Russian-installed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region said an air defense system at the plant would be reinforced in the aftermath of last week’s shelling. Evgeny Balitsky, the head of the Kremlin-backed administration, told Russian state TV Tuesday that power lines and damaged blocks of the plant were restored.

“The plant is operating normally, but, of course, with an increased degree of security,” Balitsky said.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russian defensive actions in occupied areas has increasingly drawn firepower to southern Ukraine.

After failing to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early in the war, the Russian military focused its strength on trying to seize all of the country’s eastern Donbas region. Pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the region for eight years and control some territory as self-proclaimed republics.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos included in this story may have disturbing content.

GRAPHIC: Russia's war is taking a toll on Ukrainian children. (Source: CNN/Sorokopud Family/Katerina Volkova)

The British Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Russian forces had made the most progress in the past month in moving toward the town of Bakhmut - an advance limited to about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

“In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3 km during this 30-day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned,” the U.K. ministry said.

However, the ministry cautioned that despite the attention required in southern Ukraine, Russia had maintained attacks on Ukrainian positions in the east.

The governor of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the Russians were trying to press their offensive in several areas. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, came under the Russian shelling four times over the past 24 hours, and some city infrastructure was damaged.

___

This version has been corrected to show the pro-Moscow separatists are fighting Ukrainian forces, not the Russians.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Montgomery Police Department
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
Alexis White is charged with robbery first degree.
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Russia's war is taking a toll on Ukrainian children.
GRAPHIC: In Ukraine, children bear scars of war
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Colleges are using summer bridge programs to help new students get prepared for college.
‘I didn’t really learn anything’: COVID grads face college
Colleges are using summer bridge programs to help new students get prepared for college.
Pandemic setbacks loom as students move to college