Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Shakeisar Peavy
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika

Latest News

An Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Missouri has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; toddler found safe
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall