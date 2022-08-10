Auburn City Schools adding more school resource officers

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City School leaders are adding more school resource officers to schools this year following a deadly school shooting in Texas.

Each school will be assigned one resource officer during school hours and a minimum of two officers assigned to Auburn High School and Junior High School. Auburn Chief of police says each officer hired has more than 25 years of experience as a full-time police officer.

“Make them safe, and that’s something all the parents and the citizens feel good about sending their kids there so they can sit down and do what they are there for, which is to learn,” said Auburn Assistant police chief Clarence Stewart

A partnership between Auburn City Schools, the Auburn Board of Education and the City of Auburn, the Auburn Police Department had increased school resource officers at each Auburn City School.

Auburn Assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said the school resource officers hired have 25 or more years of experience in the line of duty. Their job is to enhance the protection of students and staff and create relationships between residents and police.

“We go through a really hard large vetting process with the people of who we have here to make sure they’re a good fit and to also make sure they are willing to do the things that need to done at times, unfortunately,” said Stewart.

Auburn City Mayor Ron Anders said a municipal government’s most critical part is protecting its citizens. But unfortunately, Anders says the world we live in today includes school.

“Those children are precious; they may be the most precious aspect we have in this community are our children, and I’m thankful now that we can protect them at the highest level,” said Anders.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said these officers undergo special training provided by The Alabama school resource officers association and the national association with 40-hour work weeks.

“Bottom line is we want to do everything we can to number one make sure our students and our schools are safe and number two make sure that they are successful later in life,” said Jones.

Officials want to remind students and parents that officers are there for everyone and want to establish those relationships within the community.

Another reminder to make stay patient and safe in school zones, don’t speed and watch for kids crossing the road.

