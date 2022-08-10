Advertise
Coaches preview: ASU football coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Coaches Preview with Rosie Langello
Coaches Preview with Rosie Langello
By Rosie Langello
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach.

For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature cornhole, biking, eating a local barbecue spot and some heartfelt stories as well.

Wednesday’s story features ASU football coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

