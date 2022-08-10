Advertise
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires

Those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street and the suspect confessed, police say.
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.
Jeffrey Watford booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted.

In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street.

They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to be transformed into apartments.

“When (officers) arrived at the second fire, they saw this individual who appeared to be suspicious to them,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4 of Watford’s arrest.

He confessed, per Hall.

Court records indicate that Watford was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment following his 2020 arrest on Houston County drug charges.

His current charges are two counts of second-degree arson.

Second degree arson is charged when fires are intentionally set in unoccupied structures.

An October trial date is set before Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland III.

Per court records, Watford is represented by Dothan attorney Rebecca McCorkel.

Watford, 39, lists a Dothan address.

Indictments mean grand jurors believe there is sufficient evidence to take criminal cases to trial.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

