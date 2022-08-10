Advertise
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

(WSAW)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list.

The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they are constantly trying to update the livestock book to ensure the animals return to their owners if loose.

“We get calls from time to time that livestock has gone out in the roadway or whatever, and sometimes it’s difficult to find the owner, and we want to make sure we notify the owner to collect their livestock and get it back in the fence.”

The information needed includes:

  • Owner’s name
  • Phone number
  • Address/location of the livestock
  • Amounts or identifying features of the livestock

If you own livestock, please email dispatch@leecountysheriff.org or call (334)749-5651.

