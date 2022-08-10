Advertise
Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub

Kenneth Ingram pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree assault.
Kenneth Ingram pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree assault.(Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea.

Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

Circuit Judge Donald McMillan scheduled the sentencing for Nov. 10 after the defense requested a pre-sentence investigation. The probation office must submit a written report to the court prior to sentencing.

The other defendant in this case is Juantonio Cosby, who also faces charges of murder and assault. His case is still pending.

The shooting happened on Oct. 25, 2017. Investigators say Ingram and Cosby were thrown out of Prime Ultra Lounge after an altercation in the club, located on Maxey Street. Police say they both fired guns at the club from the Hardie Avenue and Maxey Street intersection. The gunshots hit two innocent bystanders.

One of those victims was 20-year-old Shykereya Leggett, who was shot in the head. She died at Vaughan Regional Medical Center before she could be put on a helicopter to go to a different hospital.

The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was hit in the leg but survived.

