Montgomery police charge man in March homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in a March shooting that led to a homicide investigation.

According to Montgomery police, Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.

The initial shooting happened in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West around 9:40 p.m. on March 28. Coleman, who was found at the scene, was initially treated and released for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He later died on April 8. An autopsy confirmed his death resulted from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bail of $1.5 million.

Previously, police released a lookout for a person who may have been involved in the case. On Tuesday, the man was located and, following an interview with investigators, was no longer listed as a person of interest.

