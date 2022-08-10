MPS board to consider electric school buses in the future

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Montgomery Public Schools officials explained the world is heading in an eco-friendly direction, and they want to get ahead of the curve by limiting kids exposure to diesel fumes.

“Whatever we can do to contain or discontinue exposure to fumes is always going to be a good thing,” said Superintendent Melvin Brown.

The school system is looking into securing funding through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The EPA states the program will provide $5 billion to schools wanting to replace their buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

While Brown is new to MPS, he is familiar with this concept.

“We talked about it in my former district, maybe six, seven years ago, at that time it was a little bit cost-prohibitive to really look at that,” Brown said. “Those numbers have come down substantially over those years, and that technology is improving, so if we can get in that realm of things and start bringing on some electric buses, I’m excited about that.”

This comes at a time when the school system has adopted the slogan “MPS Rising.” Brown said it is all about bettering MPS by making improvements, both in the classroom and through programs like these.

“We’re in a position where we’ve established a very firm foundation on which we can build, and the sky’s the limit for us as far as what we can accomplish,” he said.

As for the future of electric school buses, Brown shared they could be only a few years away.

“I would assume we’re talking at least a full three to four-year timeframe before we’re really entertaining something seriously,” he said.

The superintendent added that could always change. Big factors include how the technology continues to evolve and of course the cost to the school district.

