Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy and exciting week for Elmore County Schools as the district welcomed back students and opened a brand new middle school. Redland Middle School serves students in grades fifth - eighth.

“We have 555 students as of yesterday afternoon,” said Redland Middle School principal Chad Walls.

Walls says it was all hands on deck to ensure they were ready to open Monday for the first day.

“Everybody involved did a great job. We were able to get it open. The first day went great,” said Walls. “There was a lot of excitement about the kids walking in the building and seeing everything,” he said

In the state-of-the-art learning space, you will find interactive TVs in each classroom. Language art teacher Sherrie Boone says this new technology gives them added tools to stay sharp.

“It enhances what we’re able to teach them and how we’re able to get it across to them,” said Boone.

Also enhancing the school experience are four STEM rooms. Walls believes this allows them to be a leader in 21st century learning.

“Our job is to teach them how to use the things and how to work together and how to work in the real world. So, us having the top technology in this building really is helping us do that,” said Walls. “Everything about the building, honestly, it’s just absolutely wonderful.”

And they also know the key to building well-rounded students is making sure they build in breaks. This is why the school includes a spacious gymnasium and huge courtyard for students to unwind.

“We’ve tweaked our schedule a little bit this year, where kids have a little bit more time to destress from the grind of everyday school. And that gives them a great place and a great space to kind of do that,” said Walls.

Redland Middle has a partnership with Sweet Home Books in Wetumpka. You can purchase books or gift cards to donate so they can fill the new bookshelves.

There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

