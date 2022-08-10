Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 1999 murder trial in Dale County has been delayed again due to the lack of jury selection.

The selection pool quickly reduced from 250 to 75 and later 58 after 17 jurors were excused.

Gary Maxwell, a retired attorney from Dothan, explained the process for selecting a jury is very lengthy since jurors should not have any ties to the defendant, the victim or the families involved.

He added there may be multiple reasons why there were a lot of no-shows.

“It could be they may have died, they may not have got served with the summons, they may have moved out of the county, or they just may have forgotten,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said most reasons can be excused by a judge. But if there is not a reasonable excuse, the potential juror could be held in contempt of court.

The former attorney mentioned the prosecution and defense will have to start the selection process over for the Coley McCraney trial because of the delay, which could have an effect on the outcome of the case.

