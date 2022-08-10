Showers, heavy rain and storms thru Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second half of the workweek. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop as early as the late morning, picking up in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

Overall coverage will vary a little bit, but 50-60% should do it through Friday. So no guaranteed wet weather, but elevated chances of getting wet continue to be in the forecast for everyone in Central Alabama.

Any storms that develop could turn strong with brief high wind gusts, torrential rainfall and vivid lightning. Severe weather is not impossible, but chances are very, very low.

Numerous showers and storms through Friday, then much drier. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably hot and muggy. Daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Friday.

Speaking of when it’s not raining...

The weekend continues to look drier with less than a 20% chance of rain both days. I’d expect entirely dry weather for most of the area. That’s courtesy of a frontal boundary that should push far enough south to allow some noticeably less muggy air in from the north.

Lower to middle 90s each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Early next week continues with the low chance for rain. Many stay dry and hot in the middle 90s through Wednesday. The second half of next week should bring a return of moisture, thus increasing rain and storm chances.

