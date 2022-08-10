Teen killed, woman injured in Montgomery County crash Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash in Montgomery County has left a teen dead and a woman injured, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.

ALEA officials said a 17-year-old was fatally injured when the SUV they were driving collied head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene and the woman was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital for treatment, ALEA added.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, about 20 miles south of Montgomery.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

