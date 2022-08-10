Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teen killed, woman injured in Montgomery County crash Saturday

ALEA said the 17-year-old driver collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
ALEA said the 17-year-old driver collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash in Montgomery County has left a teen dead and a woman injured, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.

ALEA officials said a 17-year-old was fatally injured when the SUV they were driving collied head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene and the woman was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital for treatment, ALEA added.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, about 20 miles south of Montgomery.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide

Latest News

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
Auburn City Schools increasing school resource officer staffing
Auburn City Schools increasing school resource officer staffing
Higher rain chances through Friday
Higher rain chances through Friday