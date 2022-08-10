Advertise
Tractor operator dies nearly a week after Bullock County crash

The single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 7, about seven miles south of Union Springs, ALEA said.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has died nearly a week after a crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials said Malik D. Swanson, 24, died Wednesday at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He had been critically injured when a tire separated from the Ford tractor he was operating, according to ALEA, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it. Troopers said the tractor then left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned.

The single-vehicle crash happened on August 4 around 3 p.m. on County Road 7, about seven miles south of Union Springs, ALEA added.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

