UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said detectives have upgraded an arson/unclassified death investigation to a homicide investigation.

A body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a Person of interest in the case: Youitt De Witt Jones, 35.

Updated picture of Youitt Jones. (Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police searching for Youitt Jones. (Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police have confirmed the the vehicle of a missing Birmingham man was found near the burning home.

If you see Jones, call 911 or remain anonymous by dialing Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Officers said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous.

