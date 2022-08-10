Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest

Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said detectives have upgraded an arson/unclassified death investigation to a homicide investigation.

A body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a Person of interest in the case: Youitt De Witt Jones, 35.

Updated picture of Youitt Jones.
Updated picture of Youitt Jones.(Birmingham Police Department)
Birmingham Police searching for Youitt Jones.
Birmingham Police searching for Youitt Jones.(Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police have confirmed the the vehicle of a missing Birmingham man was found near the burning home.

If you see Jones, call 911 or remain anonymous by dialing Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Officers said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Shakeisar Peavy
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika

Latest News

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays
Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future.
MPS board to consider electric school buses in the future
Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays
Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays