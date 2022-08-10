Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting.

According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is asked to contact Montgomery police at 625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

