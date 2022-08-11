Advertise
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

All arrests were based on shootings that occurred over the course of June and July.
On August 10, 2022 the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
On August 10, 2022 the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed arrest warrants and search warrants on suspects from recent shootings inside the city limits of Abbeville.(MGM)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months.

In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:

  • A 17-year-old male juvenile from Abbeville, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied building, and 2 counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bonds total $1,000,000.
  • 18-year-old Damarius Jones of Abbeville, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bonds total $500,000, but a hold was also placed on him due to multiple felony warrants in Henry County in unrelated incidents.
  • 50-year-old Windell Dobson Jr. of Abbeville, charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering prosecution 2nd degree. His bonds total $5,500.
  • 18-year-old Windell Dobson III of Abbeville, charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering prosecution 2nd degree. His bonds total $5,500.
  • 18-year-old Gavonta C. Kelley of Clopton, charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bonds total $4,500, but a hold was also placed on him due to multiple felony warrants in Headland in unrelated incidents.

Blankenship thanked the Henry County Task Force for their hard work on all the cases.

“I know first hand how many man hours have gone into executing search warrants, interviewing suspects and witnesses, gathering evidence, and building a case to not only make an arrest but get a conviction,” said Blankenship.

“Due to the severity of these incidents, all juvenile parties involved over the age of 16 who were using any deadly weapons will be charged as adults. This behavior will not be tolerated within the City of Abbeville and I believe the persons responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Blankenship also mentioned that investigations are still ongoing and more arrests are likely to come. He also encouraged anyone with information regarding the shooting incidents to contact Abbeville Police Department at (334) 585-2222 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 585-3131.

