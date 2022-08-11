Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children

If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head...
If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school. But there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if you have a child under the age of 14, this applies to you.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention.

It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if you have a child under the age of 14, this applies to you.

If you want your child to continue getting guidance counseling and other mental health services, you’ll have to opt-in or miss out.

Starting this school year, the state of Alabama is requiring all students younger than 14 to get permission to participate in school-based mental health activities and services.

“Basically, you’ll see options. You would see, for example, Peer Helpers, you would see large-group counseling, you would see surveys, and parents can opt-in to what they would want their child to be a part of,” said Chief Administrative Officer for Hoover City Schools, Dr. Terry Lamar.

It’s unclear why the state adopted the policy now, but Dr. Lamar said the only thing new about the services is the form.

“The services we are providing are the same services we’ve provided in Hoover City Schools since 1988 when Hoover became a school system. So, we’re not changing anything that we’re doing, it’s just now we’re required for parents to opt-in,” Dr. Lamar explained.

Some parents we’ve spoken to said they were skeptical about signing the form—believing their children would be exposed to sensitive information.

Dr. Lamar said that’s not true, and these types of services are needed now more than ever.

“We’re seeing more and more kids needing services like that that really are reaching out to have someone to talk to. I would really hate for someone not to opt in and to not give that kid that opportunity, that avenue, to have a conversation with their school counselor,” Dr. Lamar said.

You can change your mind and opt-in or out of these services at any time.

School leaders encourage you to reach out to counselors at your child’s school if you have any questions about these services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

It’s been a busy and exciting week for Elmore County Schools as the district welcomed back...
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
Auburn City Schools are doing more to enhance the safety of students and staff across all...
Auburn City Schools increases number of school resource officers
Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future.
MPS board to consider electric school buses in the future
As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new...
Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama
A big day for students, parents, and educators here in Montgomery. Tuesday marked the first day...
MPS begins new school year under new leadership