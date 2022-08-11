Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach.

For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature cornhole, biking, eating a local barbecue spot and some heartfelt stories as well.

Thursday’s story features Faulkner football coach Rob Gray.

