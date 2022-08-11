Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray

By Rosie Langello
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach.

For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature cornhole, biking, eating a local barbecue spot and some heartfelt stories as well.

Thursday’s story features Faulkner football coach Rob Gray.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Technology in the classroom has its place but educators say cell phones have become a...
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Reelin' with Rosie 8/11
Reelin' with Rosie 8/11
Auburn wide receiver coach weighs in on quarterback battle impact
Auburn wide receivers coach weighs in on quarterback battle impact
Huntingdon Hawks 2022 season preview
Huntingdon Hawks 2022 season preview
Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray
Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray